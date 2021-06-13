3 Reasons to Hold Your Investments During a Recession

No matter what the market does, it's important to remember that you won't lose any money unless you sell. Even if your investments decrease in value, you only lock in those losses by selling when prices are lower. By holding your stocks until prices recover, you can avoid losing money.

2. Timing the market is nearly impossible

In theory, the best way to maximize your returns would be to buy stocks when the market bottoms out and prices are at their lowest, then sell when prices reach their peak. This is called timing the market, and while it may sound like a smart strategy, it's incredibly difficult to pull off.

Nobody -- even the very best investors -- can predict exactly what the market will do. The stock market is unpredictable, and if your timing is even slightly off, you could potentially lose a lot of money.