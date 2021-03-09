3 Reasons to Invest in Dividend-Paying Stocks for Retirement

All this isn't guaranteed, of course. If a company is struggling, it may eventually resort to reducing, suspending, or eliminating its payout. Many companies have done so, but they all try hard not to. And many suspended dividends do resume once the economic environment improves or the company's issues are resolved. The vast majority of dividends are rarely or never interrupted.

2. They can help you keep up with inflation

We often forget about inflation, but it can be a silent killer of retirement dreams. It has averaged about 3% annually over long periods, but can be as low as zero or hit double digits in some years. Just experiencing typical inflation rates is enough to cut your purchasing power roughly in half over 30 years, so that something that costs you $100 when you retire will cost you $200 30 years later.