3 Reasons to Invest in S&P 500 ETFs, and 2 Reasons Not to

When you invest in an S&P 500 ETF, you're instantly buying stocks from 500 companies from a wide variety of industries -- from tech to healthcare to utilities and more. And because these companies are some of the largest and strongest organizations in the country, your portfolio isn't only diversified, it's also full of solid stocks.

Even in consideration of the above three reasons, S&P 500 ETFs may not be right for you. Here are two reasons why.

1. It's impossible to beat the market

S&P 500 ETFs aren't right for everyone, including those whose goal is to beat the market. The S&P 500 itself is considered a strong representation of the stock market as a whole, so these funds are designed to follow the market.

In other words, S&P 500 ETFs by definition cannot beat the market. For many investors, average returns are an acceptable trade-off for the advantages this type of fund offers. But if you want to earn higher-than-average returns, these funds may not be right for you.

2. You can't personalize your portfolio