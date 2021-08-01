3 Reasons to Keep Your Retirement Savings Outside a Retirement Account

But if none of those options work for you, you may prefer to keep some of your savings in a taxable brokerage account instead. These accounts don't offer the same tax breaks as retirement accounts, though you could save a little if you hold onto your investments for at least one year before selling. Then, they become subject to long-term capital gains tax. These tax brackets are lower than income or short-term capital gains tax brackets, and depending on your income, you may not owe taxes on your investment earnings at all.

If you plan to retire early, consider keeping only what you need to get you to 59 1/2 in your taxable brokerage account. Keep the rest in one or more retirement accounts so you can take advantage of the tax savings they offer.

2. You don't want any limitations on your investments