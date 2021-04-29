3 Reasons to Load Up on Index Funds in Your Retirement Plan

3. You'll keep your fees to a minimum

All funds charge fees known as expense ratios that have the potential to eat away at your investment returns. But index funds are known to charge much lower fees than actively managed mutual funds.

The reason? Index funds don't employ seasoned fund managers to hand-pick investments. They simply track indexes that are already out there. Since there's less cost to operate an index fund, that savings gets passed on to you as an investor.

Put your savings to work

If you set aside $100 in a retirement plan today, it won't be worth $100 in 30 years from now because of inflation. But if you want to retain your buying power as a senior, then you'll need to invest your IRA or 401(k) in a manner that allows your savings to well outpace inflation. Index funds do a good job at achieving this goal, so if you're not sure how to invest for the long haul, they're a smart option to consider.

The $16,728 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook