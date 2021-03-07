3 Reasons to Make Roth IRA Conversions Early in Retirement

If you're in a position to delay taking Social Security benefits, the first few years of retirement may be an ideal time to make those withdrawals. Since you likely won't have any other sources of income, you can fill up the lower tax brackets with IRA withdrawals.

But you don't want to lose the opportunity for the tax-free growth you'll get from converting traditional IRA funds to a Roth IRA. That allows you to pay your low tax liability now, but you won't pay any taxes on that IRA money again, no matter how much your Roth account grows.

If you can manage to live off long-term capital gains from a taxable account in the first few years of retirement, and convert an amount in the lower tax brackets from your IRA to a Roth each year, you'll end up with an exceptionally low effective tax rate in retirement.

2. There are no required minimum distributions early in retirement

