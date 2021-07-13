3 Reasons to Put Retirement Savings Into Your IRA Before Your 401(k)

It doesn't hurt to talk to your employer about adding some low-cost investment options, like index funds, if it doesn't offer any right now. This could make your 401(k) a more-appealing place for your savings, even if it doesn't come with a match.

2. You want more freedom to choose your investments

A 401(k) usually limits you to a few investment options your employer selects, but these aren't always a great fit for your long-term goals. You can ask your employer to add some other investment options if you're not happy with the existing choices, but it doesn't have to comply. If the company refuses, you might prefer to save in an IRA instead.

IRAs offer a greater variety of investment choices, and you're in complete control, so you can decide what you want to invest in and change that up as often as you see fit. But you also have to weigh your comfort level with managing your own investments. Those with little experience investing may prefer to stick to what their employer offers in their 401(k) instead.

3. You want a Roth account but your company only offers a traditional 401(k)