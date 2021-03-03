3 Reasons to Save in an IRA Instead of Your Employer's 401(k)

Employer sponsored 401(k) plans have their benefits. For one thing, contributing to them is as easy as can be. All you do is tell your payroll department how much money you want to put in, and those funds are deducted from your paychecks without you having to do a thing. Plus, 401(k)s offer much higher annual contribution limits than IRAs. Currently, you can contribute up to $19,500 a year if you're under the age of 50, or $26,000 if you're 50 or older, whereas IRAs max out at $6,000 for workers under 50 and $7,000 for those 50 and older.

But despite these benefits, 401(k)s aren't perfect, and just because you're offered one doesn't mean you have to sign up. Here are a few reasons why you may want to house your retirement savings in an IRA instead.

1. You're not thrilled with your company match