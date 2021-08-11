3 Reasons Why Social Security Is Failing Seniors

2. Medicare premiums keep wiping out raises

Seniors on Medicare are typically entitled to free coverage under Part A, which pays for hospital care. But Part B, which covers outpatient care, charges a monthly premium that tends to rise from year to year. For seniors on Social Security, those Part B premiums are deducted from their benefits automatically.

The problem is that Medicare Part B premiums keep going up, and some years, they've all but wiped out seniors' COLAs. In 2022, seniors might manage to keep more of their COLAs due to the larger raise they're likely to get, but even that's yet to be determined, as we don't know what Medicare premium hikes will look like going into the upcoming year.

3. The thresholds for taxes on benefits haven't been adjusted for inflation or wage growth

Seniors whose sole income source is Social Security generally avoid taxes on their benefits. But seniors who are moderate earners do, in fact, face taxes.

Tax liabilities are based on provisional income, which is calculated as 50% of one's annual Social Security payments plus all of one's non-Social Security income for the year. For singles, taxes on up to 50% of benefits apply once their provisional income exceeds $25,000. For married couples, that threshold is slightly higher at $32,000.