3 Reasons Why Women Need to Be More Confident Investors

We all know money is power. And women won't be equal with men until we are financially equal with men. Getting more money into the hands of women is good for women, but it's also good for their families, for the economy, and for society. -- Sallie Krawcheck, co-founder/CEO Ellevest, former Bank of America executive

Each of us, men and women alike, need to be financially literate and financially confident so that we can manage our finances well. That entails living below our means, paying bills on time, and saving and investing to meet financial goals such as down payments on homes, college expenses, and retirement.

Part of the problem is that women are less confident than men when it comes to money. Here are three reasons they shouldn't be.

No. 1: Women are often short-changed financially