3 Reasons You Might Hate Your 401(k) in Retirement

There's an easy way around this, though. You can transfer your funds to an IRA after you retire. This gives you more freedom over how you invest your money, and it can help you avoid losing too much of your savings to fees.

2. You'll owe taxes on most 401(k) distributions

You get a tax break the year you make most 401(k) contributions, but then you owe the government its cut when you take the money out in retirement. This could save you money if you're in a lower tax bracket in retirement than you were while you were working. But if you're in the same or a higher tax bracket, you could find yourself paying through the nose to use the money you've spent decades saving.

If you don't think a traditional 401(k) makes sense for you from a tax standpoint, you could save in a Roth 401(k), assuming your employer offers one. You pay taxes on these contributions upfront, but your withdrawals in retirement are tax-free. However, that doesn't apply to employer matches. These contributions are tax-deferred, just like traditional 401(k) contributions.