3 Reasons You Need a Retirement Distribution Strategy

You probably think a lot about how much you'll need to save for retirement. But how often do you think about just how you'll use that money when the time comes?

The accumulation phase of retirement planning is crucial, and because it can take decades, it's natural for that to be your focus. But having a distribution plan is a vitally important factor in making sure you don't run out of money. Here are three specific reasons not to overlook it.

1. It will help you plan how much you need to save

There's no one-size-fits-all answer to the question of how big a retirement nest egg you'll need. If you're going to receive a defined-benefit pension from an employer, for example, your target number will be different from someone who will have similar expenses but can only be sure about receiving Social Security. If you live in an expensive state like California or New York -- and plan to stay there -- you'll need more money than someone who retires in a state with a lower cost of living like Mississippi or Arkansas.