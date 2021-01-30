3 Reasons You Should Invest in Index Funds -- and 2 Reasons You Shouldn't

2. You have to invest in all the companies in the index

Another disadvantage of index funds is that they don't provide much flexibility. Because index funds track certain indexes, you don't get a choice about which companies you're investing in. If a company is included in the index that your fund tracks, you have to invest in it.

Again, this isn't necessarily a bad thing. But if there are particular companies you'd prefer to avoid, you don't get that option with index funds. You'll either need to invest in all the companies in the index fund, or avoid that fund altogether.

By investing in individual stocks, you have greater control over your portfolio. Researching each individual stock you invest in does involve a lot more legwork, but you also have far more flexibility than you would with index funds.

Maximizing your investments

Index funds can be incredibly powerful, and there are plenty of advantages to choosing this type of investment. But if you're eager to take a more hands-on investing approach, they may not be the best investment for you. By doing your research before you invest, you can make sure you're choosing the best option for your situation.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart