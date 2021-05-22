3 Reasons You Should Never Time the Stock Market

Trading can be fun, but putting too much pressure on yourself could take away from this experience. And the fear of getting it wrong could even cause inaction on your part. Instead of spending all of your time and energy trying to beat the market, investing the core part of your money into an index fund, an ETF, or a portfolio of stocks that you plan on holding for a long time can help you keep pace with the stock market and meet your objectives. And if there is a part of you that loves trading, you can actively trade with a small portion of your money.