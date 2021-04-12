3 Reasons You Shouldn't Care What Stocks Warren Buffett Buys

Warren Buffett is widely viewed as one of the most successful investors of all time.

Because of his incredible skill in building wealth through investing, many people track the stocks that he owns and the investment moves he makes with the goal of mimicking them and making successful investments of their own.

In reality, however, the fact that Buffett invests in a stock shouldn't matter to you when it comes to making your own investment choices. And there are three big reasons why that's the case.

1. Buffett very likely has different investing goals than you do

Buffett doesn't just pick investments in a vacuum. The Oracle of Omaha and his advisors have specific goals in mind when they select the mix of companies they buy into. The purpose of his picks may be to add some diversification to the existing mix of companies he owns, hedge against another bet he's made, or accomplish some other objective entirely.