3 Reasons You Shouldn't Invest Like Billionaires Do

This is not to say that Churchill Capital IV itself is a bad long-term investment. Merging with Lucid Motors creates a new play in the ever-popular electric car space. But it's still very risky to invest significant portions of your portfolio into something like this.

And if you have a smaller portfolio, you usually do have to make positions a larger percentage of your portfolio if you want to see meaningful gains. The same could be said of cryptocurrencies, or the wild ride of GameStop (NYSE: GME).

In this aspect, the game is unbalanced toward the upper class. $2,000 is not a lot of money to a billionaire. $100,000 is not a lot of money to a billionaire. They're both significant sums to someone of a more typical net worth.

2. You're actually more nimble

This is a positive one. When you have $500 million in Ford (NYSE: F) stock, it's a lot more difficult to liquidate your position. Dependent on the trading volume of shares, it can take more time to sell off your position if you've invested a large sum, making it difficult to move capital all at one price.