3 Reasons You Shouldn't Invest Like Billionaires Do

The logic makes enough sense on the surface. Billionaires are super-rich for a reason. If you do what they do, you just might become super-rich too.

Investors looking to ride the coattails of the world's financial elite, however, might want to think twice about mirroring all their moves. Poaching their stock picks might not work given your unique situation, and worse than that may actually cause your portfolio to not live up to its full potential. Here are three reasons you may be better off doing your own thing.

1. Billionaires can live on interest and dividend payments alone

How much do you need to live on in any given year? The average worker in the United States takes home about $1,000 per week, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, or roughly $50,000 per year. Certainly, we'd all like to take home a little more than whatever we're earning now, but most people with that amount of income work before and during retirement.