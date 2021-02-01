3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Right Now

If you want to recession-proof your portfolio, look to the things you need: What businesses would still get your money, even if your income plummeted?

These companies' stocks probably aren't the ones you're salivating over during a bull market, because even in good times, demand for their products and services won't change too drastically. But during the next bear market, you'll wish you owned these three stocks.

Waste Management

Even in a bear market, people will keep producing trash, especially in the U.S., where the average person produces about three times as much trash compared to folks in the rest of the globe. No matter how terrible the economy gets, you don't typically see trash piling up in the street.