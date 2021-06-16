3 Recession-Ready Stocks to Buy in June

But if you're really worried about it and are a risk-averse sort, you might consider investing in some resilient companies -- ones that can be seen as defensive plays.

1. Kimberly-Clark

It's hard to get more resilient in the face of a recession than Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB). No matter how the economy is doing, consumers will still be needing -- and buying -- toilet paper, diapers, paper towels, and tissues. (The stock encompasses many brands, too, including Scott, Cottonelle, Huggies, Viva, Kleenex, Kotex, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, and WypAll, all of which hold the No. 1 or No. 2 market-share position in 80 countries.)

People did a lot of stockpiling of these products early in the pandemic, so more recent Kimberly-Clark sales have been less robust. Still, the company remains a solid long-term investment, as it keeps producing items that are always in demand -- and cuts costs, too.