3 Recession-Ready Stocks to Buy in September

Costco's club membership structure is also a central piece of the story. To shop at the warehouse store, you have to be a member, which requires an annual fee. Membership fees help to stabilize cash flows because they represent nearly 70% of operating income.

Even more importantly, the membership structure provides an important metric for tracking growth and customer retention. In recent years, membership renewal rates have been around 90%. This underlines the value that customers perceive from Costco, and it is a helpful metric to track competitive standing.

Costco's excellent financial health also provides security for investors. In the event of an economic downturn hurting the retailer's performance, it has ample cash flows and cash on hand to meet its financial obligations.