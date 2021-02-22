3 Retirement Myths, Debunked: Social Security, The Stock Market And Savings

Moreover, retirees expect a ton of market volatility. More than a fifth of respondents continually expect stocks to drop by 20% in the following year while another fifth consistently think stocks will rise by that much. These fears about volatility are unjustified. On a total return basis, the S&P 500 has gained ground in each of the past 10 years, except 2018, when it declined by less than 5%. Even a broader view demonstrates that stocks tend to rise much more than they fall, which is why financial planners want you to invest in equities in the first place.

When it comes to housing, 53% of respondents believed their home would rise in value over the next year while a number of respondents thought the value of their home could swing widely. Almost 20% of respondents thought their home would lose 30% or more of its value.

And yet, between 1975 and 2019, the All-Transactions House Price Index for the U.S., “bounce[d] between the plus- and minus-20% range for most of the time, and never [got] 40% above or 30% below,” wrote Hou.