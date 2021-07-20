3 Retirement Rules It's Okay to Break

3. Saving enough to replace 70%-80% of your former income

You'll often hear that it's best to assume you'll need to replace 70% to 80% of your former paycheck if you want to live a comfortable lifestyle in retirement. But that assumes that you generally spend the bulk of your earnings.

Say you earn $100,000 a year but live frugally (in a manner you enjoy) and only spend $50,000 a year on living costs. In that case, there's no reason to assume you need an annual retirement income of $70,000 to $80,000.

On the flipside, you may have lofty goals for retirement. Perhaps you'd like to travel the globe or pursue other interests that eluded you when work took up most of your time. If that's the case, you may need to plan on replacing more than 70% to 80% of your former paycheck. Think about your specific needs and plans when mapping out your savings goals.

Some rules are meant to be broken, and these three certainly fit that bill. While it's okay to read up on retirement planning rules, it's also important to recognize that no two seniors are the same, and that what may work for the general public isn't necessarily what's best for you.

