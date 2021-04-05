3 Retirement Rules You Should Break

There's a risk to earning returns that are too low. Your money may not even keep pace with inflation.

And you'd be reducing your principal balance far too much with your withdrawals if your account is going up in value by 2% or less annually.

What should you do instead?

A better asset allocation involves subtracting your age from 110 and investing that percentage of your portfolio in the market. That would mean you'd invest:

50% of your portfolio in stocks at age 60

40% of your portfolio in stocks at age 70

30% of your portfolio in stocks at age 80

Keeping your portfolio balanced based on your age and risk tolerance can help ensure you don't run out of money -- especially if you chose a safe withdrawal rate and have invested enough throughout your career.

The $16,728 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook