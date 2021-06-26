3 Retirement Surprises to Get Ahead Of

To avoid falling victim to this surprise, assume you'll leave work and claim Social Security at 62 when setting your savings goals. Taking this approach will force you to save more. It also means your retirement account balance will be big enough to support you -- even with early retirement and a reduced Social Security check.

2. Your spending may not fall as much as you think

Many people base their retirement goals around the assumption they'll need only 80% of their pre-retirement income to maintain their living standard. That's because people assume they won't need to save as much, and that their spending will fall in other areas too.

The reality, however, is that you may just face different expenses as a senior. It turns out spending doesn't actually decline much for a huge number of people. If you're one of them, you could face a savings shortfall.