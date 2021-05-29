3 Retirement Tasks You Can Conquer in the Time It Takes to Walk Your Dog

You should also know that you're allowed to delay your filing beyond full retirement age, and for each year you do, your benefits will grow by 8%, up until you turn 70 and that incentive runs out.

The Social Security filing age that's right for you may not be the right age for someone else, and it can pay to claim benefits early, late, or right on time, depending on personal circumstances. But either way, it's important to know what your full retirement age looks like before making that decision. This especially holds true if you think you'll fall back on those benefits a lot in the absence of a robust IRA or 401(k).

Check your estimated Social Security benefit amount

Katie Brockman: Most retirees are entitled to Social Security benefits, but you don't need to wait until you retire to find out how much you'll receive. In fact, it's possible to check your estimated benefit amount online in just a few minutes.