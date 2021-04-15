3 Risky Investments That Could Cost You -- and Where to Invest Instead

Every investor wants to make as much money as possible in the stock market, and it can be tempting to take on riskier investments in hopes of getting rich overnight.

The unfortunate truth, though, is that there's no way to "get rich quick" in the stock market -- at least without facing the risk of losing more than you gain. While these three types of investments may seem promising on the surface, they can cost you more than you think.

1. Penny stocks

Penny stocks are stocks that trade for very low prices -- typically $1 or less per share. Their affordability makes them an appealing option, especially if you can't afford to invest much.

However, penny stocks are one of the riskiest types of investments. It's tough to research penny stocks, primarily because they're usually offered by smaller companies. These companies often don't have much information that's available to the public, and they usually don't have an extensive history either. When you can't research the company's fundamentals, it's nearly impossible to determine whether it's a solid investment.