3 Risky Investments That Could Cost You a Fortune

The problem with short-selling is that there are limited potential earnings but unlimited potential risk.

Say, for example, you buy a share of stock the traditional way for $100. The most you can lose is $100, but you could earn an unlimited amount depending on how much the stock price increases.

Short-selling is the opposite. If you sell a share of stock for $100, the best-case scenario is that the price drops to $0, and you make a $100 profit. But if the stock price jumps to, say, $300 per share, you still have to buy back that share eventually to return it to the brokerage. If you sell it for $100 and buy it back for $300, you've just lost $200.

Short-selling isn't always a bad strategy, but if it doesn't go according to plan, it can be incredibly expensive. For that reason, it's best left to experienced investors with deep pockets.

Where to invest instead