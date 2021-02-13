3 Rookie Investing Mistakes You Can Easily Avoid -- Here's How

There are two problems with margin accounts. First, if you're not careful, you can sometimes end up trading on margin without even realizing it. If you focus on what brokers typically call "purchasing power" rather than on cash on hand, you could end up buying more shares than you have money to spend.

Even worse, once you invest on margin, you're vulnerable to margin calls. If the prices of your stocks fall, then your broker can demand repayment -- and even sell your stock positions on your behalf to repay the margin loan.

Misunderstandings about margin were linked to the suicide of one Robinhood investor last summer. Margin accounts are common, but misused, they can be more costly than you'd imagine. You can avoid this simply by opening a cash account rather than a margin account.

2. Using the wrong kind of orders

When you want to buy or sell stocks, you have to place an order with your broker. Brokers offer multiple types of orders, and each one works a little differently. Use the wrong one, and you could get a nasty surprise.