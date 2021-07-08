3 Roth IRA Mistakes to Avoid This Year

Although it may be easier to brush off retirement planning, the best way to secure your future is to start right now. With time on your side, you won't be under pressure to create the perfect retirement portfolio in just a few years. You'll be able to test the waters, see what works best for you, and create a portfolio that aligns with your goals over time.

Don't let these mistakes cost you millions

Although the above mistakes won't lead to penalties from the IRS, they can limit how much money you are able to accumulate in your Roth IRA.

This special retirement account flaunts an incredible feature that's hard to find anywhere else: tax-free income. The more money you contribute and invest over time, the more tax-free income you can earn later. If you build your Roth IRA to $1 million, you'll be able to withdraw every penny tax-free after you've reached age 59 1/2 and have adhered to the five-year rule.