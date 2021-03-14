3 Safe Stocks for Bear Market Defense

A good chunk of that cash funds dividend payments. The company is a stable dividend payer, and that stokes ongoing demand for its stock.

Carbonated beverage sales have been declining over the last few years, and the pandemic did cut into Coke's core fountain drink business. But Coke has a seasoned leadership team, good operating margins, and a massive global distribution network on its side. Recent moves to launch new can sizes on legacy Coke products and acquire smaller brands with steeper growth potential (like Costa Coffee) position the company well for the future.

3. Walmart

Walmart (NYSE: WMT) is the world's largest retailer, generating $523 billion in sales in 2020 -- outshining Amazon's sales by more than $100 billion. The company operates about 10,500 retail stores in 24 countries and is also scaling a sizable e-commerce business.

Walmart, too, is a cash-generation machine. Annual free cash flow in excess of $14 billion is enough to fund dividends at a sustainable payout ratio of about 40%. Plus, there's cash left over for e-commerce acquisitions and technology innovations to streamline the online customer experience.