3 Safer Ways to Invest in Bitcoin

Investing in Bitcoin directly is possible, but it can be a hassle. Cryptocurrencies trade differently from regular stocks, and to invest directly in Bitcoin, you'd need to create a digital wallet and sign up on a cryptocurrency exchange. This can also be a security concern because if you lose the password to your digital wallet, you can't access your investments.

A Bitcoin ETF would mimic the price of the cryptocurrency, but you wouldn't be investing in Bitcoin directly. In other words, the ETF would make it so that you can invest in Bitcoin like you would any other stock through a traditional exchange.

Currently, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) hasn't approved any U.S.-based Bitcoin ETFs. However, Bitcoin ETFs do exist in Europe and Canada, and some experts believe the SEC will start allowing them in the U.S. within the next year or so. If or when that happens, it will make it easier (and safer) for Americans to invest in Bitcoin.

Keep in mind, though, that even if you do invest in a Bitcoin ETF, it's still important to have a diversified portfolio. Just as you would by investing in Bitcoin directly, make sure the bulk of your money is spread across a wide variety of stocks in addition to a Bitcoin ETF.

3. Consider crypto stocks