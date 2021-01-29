3 Scary Healthcare Facts That a Retirement HSA Could Remedy

The point here is that you don't really have to worry about over-funding your HSA. If you don't use the money on Medicare premiums and copays, you might need it for long-term care. And if you are among the lucky 30% of folks who won't need long-term care, you can also use your HSA money for living expenses. Non-medical withdrawals are allowed after you turn 65. The only catch is that those withdrawals are taxable.

If you missed your employer's open enrollment

You qualify for an HSA if you have a high-deductible health plan or HDHP. Typically, when your healthcare is through work, you know you're eligible because your employer offers you an HSA during the open enrollment period. If you have the account open already, great. Just start saving.

If you declined the HSA during your last enrollment period, though, don't despair. You don't have to wait for the next open enrollment period to start saving.