3 Secret Roth IRA Benefits You Can Use Before Retirement

Let's say you contribute the maximum of $6,000 to a Roth IRA (2021 contribution limit) and your investments grow to $7,000. You are eligible to take the $6,000 whenever you want. It's the growth in your account -- the additional $1,000 you earned -- that would sound the alarm and potentially trigger taxes and penalties if you don't follow the rules.

Bottom line: You can always withdraw what you contribute to your Roth IRA without paying taxes or penalties. There's no need to wait until you're 59 1/2. You'll just need to remember that once you take the money out, you can't put it back in as replacement funds. You are still subject to the annual contribution limits.

Fund your education

If you or a loved one is considering going to college, you may be able to hold off on student loans. A Roth IRA can be used to fund your or a loved one's college tab. This is a perfect option if you already have a healthy portfolio of investments in a workplace retirement plan and can spare some extra cash for qualified educational expenses.