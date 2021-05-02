3 Secrets to Beating the Average Investor

All of them should have stuck with the game-changing consumer technology company, though. The stock soared to a high of nearly $500 per share earlier this year, which at the time was almost a 3,000% run-up from its very first trade as a publicly traded company.

Rewarded patience is only part of this lesson, however.

Ever heard of the Pareto principle, sometimes called the 80/20 rule? It applies to the investing world as well -- around 80% of your gains will come from roughly 20% of your positions.

The catch: You don't know which 20% of your stocks will do the heavy lifting. You just have to be willing to leave things alone when one or more of your holdings starts going ballistic.

2. Bet against the crowd when the crowd is most certain

Trying to time the stock market's short-term peaks and troughs remains a famously bad idea. Not only is it difficult to do, many people end up doing themselves more harm than good with their timing efforts. That's because what look like near-term highs and lows are often neither of those things in the end.