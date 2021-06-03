3 Secrets to Beating the Market

Look at last year as a prime example. The market dropped about 33% in a span of about a month, finishing its drop on March 16. If you sold stocks on March 16 when the S&P 500 plunged to around 2,300, you locked in that 33% loss. But if you held on, well, the S&P 500 is now over 4,200 in a little over a year -- so you do the math.

Conversely, it is also just as important not to chase returns. Many investors see a stock surge and buy in to ride the wave, but what they are often doing is buying high. They likely missed out on the catalyst that caused the surge, and now have a stock that has plateaued or will drop. That then leads to the vicious circle of getting frustrated and dumping at the drop -- in effect buying high and selling low. Been there, done that.

3. Think long-term and have a goal

Another mistake the average investor makes is trying to time the market, meaning buying low and selling high. This strategy rarely works for the average investor. If you are investing in stocks for short-term profit, you are missing the big picture.