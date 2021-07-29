3 Secrets to Becoming a Stock Market Multimillionaire

Building wealth takes time, but the more patient you are, the more you can potentially earn. Say, for example, you're investing in S&P 500 ETFs and are earning a 10% average rate of return on your investments. In other words, the highs and lows you experience each year average out to around 10% per year over time.

Let's also say you're continuing to invest $500 per month while earning a 10% average annual return. At that rate, you'd accumulate close to $1 million after 30 years. But if you continue investing for just 10 more years, you'd have more than $2.6 million in total.

It's not easy becoming a stock market multimillionaire, but it is possible -- even if you're not an investing expert. By buying quality investments, continuing to invest consistently, and holding your stocks for the long term, you can earn more than you might think.

