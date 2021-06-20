3 Secrets to Outperforming the S&P 500

If a company is already doing $40 billion in annual revenue, doubling its sales may prove to be a difficult feat -- or at least one that takes quite a while. Meanwhile, there are plenty of young companies that are doubling their sales within a few years' time -- or even quicker, and signs of rapid expansion often translate to strong stock performance.

Of course, investors also have to take on some extra risk when backing small companies. They're at earlier growth stages and typically have less defensive fortitude and ability to weather unexpected challenges. The upside is that backing a single small company that goes on to be enormously successful over the long term can more than make up for stocks in your portfolio that didn't live up to expectations.

Imagine having bought Shopify stock in June 2015, when the company's market capitalization was still in the $2 billion range. Today, the e-commerce services company has a market cap of roughly $182.5 billion. That kind of growth would have had a defining impact on your portfolio performance.