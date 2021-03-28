3 Secrets to Retiring Rich -- Without Making Yourself Miserable

When it comes to building wealth for retirement, time is really your greatest weapon, and so if you make a point to start socking money away in an IRA or 401(k) from a young age, you may find that you've amassed quite a lot of money by the time your senior years roll around. Imagine you start saving $500 a month at the age of 25, and you want to retire at 65, which is when Medicare eligibility begins. If your invest that money at an average annual 8% return (more about that in a minute), you'll wind up with over $1.5 million.

3. Go heavy on stocks

Many people stay away from stocks because they're worried about losing money. But one thing you should know about stocks is that while they can be volatile, they're also known to deliver higher returns than bonds. In fact, if you invest your retirement savings heavily in stocks over a 40-year period, there's a good chance you'll snag the 8% average annual return we used in our example above, since that's just below the market's average rate of return. Go heavy on bonds instead, and you might snag just a 54% average annual return -- which would leave you with just $570,000 after 40 years of socking away $500 a month.