3 Secrets to Successful Crypto Investing

But putting too much money into crypto could derail your progress toward a big milestone like retiring if you suffer a major loss, so sticking with smaller positions means the rest of your assets won't fluctuate excessively. And more importantly, it will let you test how you feel about this volatility with real money on the line.

If you're not stressed out by the ups and downs, you can potentially add more to your crypto balances. On the other hand, if you find the volatility too nerve-racking, you can keep a small investment for fun or sell it and go back to your normal investing strategy.

3. Regularly track how it's performing

You don't have to be glued to your computer screen 24/7 tracking the performance of your crypto holdings, but it's probably not the type of investment that you can set and forget. If you own something like an index fund or ETF, your performance or allocations shouldn't skew too far from the index it tracks, so you can hold them with very little management.