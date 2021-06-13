3 Secrets to Survive the Next Stock Market Crash

Keep money you'll need soon out of stocks

Chuck Saletta: One of the most important differences between investing and gambling is that when you invest, you might be able to own your shares for many years. On the flip side, with most gambling, each deal of the cards or roll of the dice is generally a discrete win-or-lose event, and when you lose, your money is gone. That difference is crucial, because it means that when you're investing, you haven't permanently lost money just because your shares may be down a bit shortly after you buy them.

As Benjamin Graham -- the investor who taught investing to Warren Buffett -- famously said, "In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine." In other words, on a day-to-day basis, a stock's price may tank or soar, but over long periods of time, its price should pretty fairly reflect what the underlying business is really worth.