3 Seemingly Innocent Social Security Mistakes That Could Really Hurt You

2. Forgetting to file for benefits at age 70

Full retirement age is when you're entitled to your full monthly Social Security benefit based on your personal earnings history. But you're allowed to delay your filing past that point, and for each year you do, your benefits will increase 8%. That boost will then remain in effect for the rest of your life.

That said, you can only grow your Social Security benefits until the age of 70, so there's no sense in delaying your filing beyond then. And if you do, in fact, wait until after your 70th birthday to sign up for benefits, you could end up losing out on money you're entitled to.

3. Ignoring your annual earnings statements

Each year, the SSA issues workers an earnings statement that summarizes their taxable wages for the year. If you're 60 or older, you'll get a copy of that statement in the mail. Otherwise, you can access it on the SSA's website.