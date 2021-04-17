3 Shocking Social Security Stats That Spell Trouble for Retirees

It can actually pay to wait until after full retirement age to claim your benefits, because once you reach FRA, you start earning delayed retirement credits. The small monthly increases these credits provide can add up to an 8% bump up in the size of your checks for each year you wait, up until 70.

3. Almost 40% of Americans believe their benefits will go up later if they claim early

Some people who are aware of early filing penalties may make another big mistake in claiming Social Security. That's because Fidelity also found that 38% of Americans actually believe their benefits will go back up after they reach their FRA if they started getting a reduced benefit early.