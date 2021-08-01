3 Signs a Growth Stock Is Better Than Robinhood

Consider that the trading platform went down three times in one week during the March 2020 market crash. With many Robinhood users participating in day trading and risky options plays, the service repeatedly going down during one of the most volatile periods in stock market history raises red flags. A lot of people got burned because of those outages. Unfortunately, those weren't the only instances of investors being kept from trading in crucial moments.

When meme-stock and short-squeeze manias were hitting peaks, Robinhood locked users out of buying shares in GameStop, AMC Entertainment Holdings, and a handful of other hot names. Those decisions didn't stop the company from continuing to add new accounts at an impressive clip in subsequent months, but many existing users were understandably upset, and too many moves like that could damage the platform's viability.