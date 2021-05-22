3 Signs Cryptocurrency Isn't a Good Investment for You

3. You don't understand it

It's never a good idea to invest in something you don't understand. And let's face it -- cryptocurrency can be confusing. First of all, its tax rules are complicated, and that alone could be a reason to stay away. Second, it's hard to pinpoint why cryptocurrency fluctuates in value so much.

Granted, the same could be said for stocks -- sometimes, their value can plummet and it's hard to identify why. But if you don't understand the technology behind cryptocurrency and the factors that could lead to its value increasing or dropping, then it's probably wrong for you.

Make the right call

If you have a healthy appetite for risk, a diverse portfolio, and a good understanding of how cryptocurrency works, then it may be something worth putting your money into. But otherwise, you may want to steer clear, at least for now, and focus on other investments that may better align with your risk tolerance and general strategy.

Cryptocurrency isn't about to go away. If now isn't the right time to invest in it, you may find that sitting tight and revisiting it in a few months' time is the best way to go.

