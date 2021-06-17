3 Signs Investing in the S&P 500 Isn't Right for You

You need to balance out your portfolio with bonds and other safer investments that may not have as much earning potential, but are less prone to extreme value fluctuations.

How much money you should have invested in stocks vs. bonds largely depends on your age and risk tolerance. The general rule of thumb is that the percentage of your portfolio invested in stocks should be 110 minus your age. So a 40-year-old should have 70% of their savings invested in stocks and 30% in bonds.

The scale tips in favor of bonds over time because you'll have more savings and you'll want to protect what you have. Bonds aren't risk-free, but they're a safer choice for seniors and those who will need their money soon.