3 Signs It's Time to Ditch Your 401(k)

1. No match

Many employers that sponsor 401(k) plans also match worker contributions to some degree. Now these matches can vary, and some are more generous than others. But if your company offers no such match whatsoever, then frankly, that takes a lot of the appeal of 401(k)s out of the equation.

Now that said, some companies have temporarily put matching on hold due to the impact of the pandemic. If that's the case with your employer but you expect your match to come back later this year or at some point in 2022, you don't need to run from that plan. But if you've never been offered a match and your employer has no plans to change that, then you may want to look at saving elsewhere.

2. High fees

401(k) plans are notorious for charging high fees that can eat away at your returns. These fees typically consist of administrative fees, which you can't control, and investment fees, which you can control to some degree, but sometimes not, which we'll discuss in just a minute. If the administrative fees you're charged exceed the 1% threshold, then you may want to ditch your employer plan and open an account that won't charge you so much off the bat.

3. Limited fund choices