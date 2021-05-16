3 Signs You Could Be in Big Trouble If the Stock Market Crashes

2. You are overinvested in stocks given your age and risk tolerance

The older you get, the less risk you should be taking on. There are two reasons age affects your asset allocation.

One, you might have to start relying on your money soon to fund your retirement (especially if the market crash is also accompanied by a major economic downturn that prompts early retirement due to unemployment).

And two, you have less time to recover if things go badly wrong. A young person who suffers outsize losses could correct the situation over time. But if you're toward the tail end of your career and you have your entire portfolio in risky stocks that you lose a lot of money on, you could be in real trouble.

3. You haven't invested for the long term

If you were hoping to invest to make a quick profit, a market crash could destroy that opportunity and leave your portfolio in shambles. If you aren't confident that the companies you're investing in could weather an economic downturn and come out stronger in the end, then you shouldn't be investing in them.