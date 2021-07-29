3 Signs You Shouldn't Be Handpicking Stocks

1. You think share price is the most important detail to look at

The price that a company's stock sells at may seem like the single most important piece of information to have on hand. But actually, it's not.

If you're on a budget, then yes, you'll need to focus on companies that have share prices within your reach or buy fractional shares of the companies you want. But just because one company's stock is selling for $150 per share and another is selling for $75 per share, it doesn't mean the first company is the better buy.

A more significant metric to look at is earnings per share. That number can tell you how profitable a company actually is. Its share price alone can't.

2. You let emotions guide your decisions