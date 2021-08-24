3 Signs Your Investment Portfolio Needs a Makeover

If you're saving for retirement, for example, and you lose your job, you will likely have to push back your retirement date or plan to save even more per month once you secure a new job to keep yourself on track.

2. Family changes

Changes to your family and household can also seriously affect your finances and your investment goals. Marriage requires couples to work together to prioritize their personal and family goals. Then, they have to decide how much money to devote to each one. But it can be a positive thing because many married couples can now count upon two incomes to help cover expenses rather than just one.

Divorce, on the other hand, usually complicates saving and investing because each ex-spouse needs to get used to saving for financial goals as an individual. Some might even have to give up some of their personal or retirement savings to a soon-to-be ex because of a court order.

The birth or death of a family member can also affect how much money is coming in or going out. Certain expenses, like college education and caregiving, are particularly draining.