3 Signs Your Social Security Checks Will Probably Beat the $1,555 Average

If you want the largest checks possible, take steps now to increase your income. You could pursue promotions, work overtime at your existing job, consider switching employers, or start a side hustle.

2. You're delaying benefits past your full retirement age

You must wait until your full retirement age (FRA) -- 66 to 67, depending on birth year -- to claim the full Social Security benefit you're entitled to. Every month you receive benefits before this age reduces your checks slightly. Those who sign up right away at 62 will only get 70% of their full benefit per check if their FRA is 67, or 75% if their FRA is 66.

Conversely, every month you delay benefits past your FRA increases your benefit slightly until you qualify for your maximum benefit at 70. This is 124% of your full benefit per check if your FRA is 67, or 132% if your FRA is 66.

So even if your full benefit falls below the national average -- say you only get $1,400 at your FRA of 67 -- you could still get $1,736 per month by delaying Social Security until 70.